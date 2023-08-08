Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Entegris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

Entegris Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 51.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after buying an additional 1,728,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.