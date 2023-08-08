Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$74.08

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

TSE SLF opened at C$69.02 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$70.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 49.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

