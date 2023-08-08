Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 151.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

