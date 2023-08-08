Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$89.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.44.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$81.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$61.23 and a 1 year high of C$84.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

