Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 550.50

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 550.50 ($7.04).
RDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.62) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 643 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
