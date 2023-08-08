Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $33.58

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

