Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price at $9.80

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

