Barclays Increases 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $66.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.74. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,565 shares of company stock worth $6,669,126 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

