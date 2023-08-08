Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

In other news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 10,580 shares of company stock worth $20,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 360.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

