Critical Analysis: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) vs. RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) and RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICF International and RPS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.78 billion 1.37 $64.24 million $3.42 37.92 RPS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than RPS Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.5% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICF International and RPS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 3.36% 13.80% 5.54% RPS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ICF International and RPS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00 RPS Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

ICF International presently has a consensus price target of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Given ICF International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than RPS Group.

Summary

ICF International beats RPS Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc engages in the provision of environmental consultancy services for the infrastructure, urban growth, energy, mining, and natural resource management. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Consulting-UK and Ireland, Services-UK and Netherlands, Norway, North America and Australia Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

