Rain Oncology (RAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Rain Oncology to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Rain Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 588,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,061.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rain Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

