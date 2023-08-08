Reviewing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.07 -$8.07 million N/A N/A i3 Verticals $317.86 million 2.53 -$17.10 million ($0.33) -73.15

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.7% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals -2.14% 9.35% 3.43%

Volatility and Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 1 1 1 3.00

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

