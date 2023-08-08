Critical Contrast: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Viper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $3.54 billion 5.15 $954.33 million $12.55 19.66 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 26.88% 44.25% 7.90% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $261.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Viper Networks



Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

