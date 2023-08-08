Contrasting Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Aritzia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -13.74% -63.69% -25.35% Aritzia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 1 12 0 0 1.92 Aritzia 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stitch Fix and Aritzia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Aritzia has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.31%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Aritzia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.07 billion 0.26 -$207.12 million ($2.16) -2.18 Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aritzia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Aritzia beats Stitch Fix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

