Reviewing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $74.86 million 3.24 -$70.64 million ($1.93) -3.27 Revvity $3.31 billion 4.65 $569.18 million $6.54 18.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.4% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -92.02% -109.58% -42.28% Revvity 29.19% 9.06% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akoya Biosciences and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Revvity 0 2 3 0 2.60

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 155.80%. Revvity has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Revvity.

Summary

Revvity beats Akoya Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

