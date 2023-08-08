Financial Contrast: Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) and BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) and Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BT Group and Telefónica Deutschland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Telefónica Deutschland 2 5 0 0 1.71

BT Group presently has a consensus target price of $183.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12,631.48%. Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus target price of $3.35, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given BT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BT Group is more favorable than Telefónica Deutschland.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group N/A N/A N/A Telefónica Deutschland N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares BT Group and Telefónica Deutschland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Telefónica Deutschland pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. BT Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefónica Deutschland pays out -205,565.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefónica Deutschland is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Group and Telefónica Deutschland’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.25 5.88 Telefónica Deutschland N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -20,775.19

Telefónica Deutschland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of BT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Telefónica Deutschland shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BT Group beats Telefónica Deutschland on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions. It also offers landline, mobile, and broadband services; home and cyber security solutions; and TV and cloud gaming entertainment services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands. In addition, the company provides connectivity, networking, cyber security, collaboration tools, cloud connectivity, and cloud services for small, medium, and large corporate businesses; public sector; and government. Further, it engages in the wholesale of mobile network capabilities, voice services, broadband, ethernet, and other connectivity solutions on contract basis; and offers access to its fixed access network infrastructure for homes, schools, hospitals, libraries, government buildings, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services. The company also digital services in the fields of Internet of Things, as well as O2 Tv and O2 cloud. In addition, it provides access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. The company provides its products and services through a network of independently operated franchise and premium partner shops, and online and telesales channels, as well as indirect selling channels, such as partnerships and co-operations with retailers. It markets its products and services under the O2, Blau, AY YILDIZ, Ortel Mobile, andTelefonica brand names. The company was formerly known as Telefónica Germany Verwaltungs GmbH and changed its name to Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG in September 2012. The company is based in Munich, Germany. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG is a subsidiary of Telefonica Germany Holdings Limited.

