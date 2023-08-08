Analyzing Till Capital (TILCF) & Its Rivals

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Till Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.15 Till Capital Competitors $14.43 billion -$204.79 million -21,663.20

Till Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -4.19% -16.23% -0.61%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Till Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Till Capital has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Till Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 582 2935 2722 163 2.39

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 4.92%. Given Till Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.