Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Critical Comparison

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Free Report) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Two Rivers Water & Farming alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden -112.80% -1,557.23% -140.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.29 -$12.45 million ($38.97) -0.03

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Edible Garden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Two Rivers Water & Farming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edible Garden.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

(Get Free Report)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Edible Garden

(Get Free Report)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.