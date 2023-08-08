IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) vs. Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Financial Review

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.04%. IperionX has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.71%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than IperionX.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$36.70 million ($0.81) -3.62 IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and IperionX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -65.39% -37.72% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats IperionX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite



Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About IperionX



IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

