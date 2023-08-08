Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) vs. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Head to Head Contrast

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -24.20 Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 16.26 $78.36 million $0.18 29.83

Analyst Recommendations

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.56%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71% Sandstorm Gold 27.48% 1.92% 1.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.