EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Critical Review

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 35.42% 28.71% 12.46% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVERTEC and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00 Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.74%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $618.41 million 4.28 $239.01 million $3.39 12.04 Iris Energy $59.05 million 5.01 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

