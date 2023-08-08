Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

TBBK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

TBBK opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,226 shares of company stock worth $338,143. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Bancorp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 387,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.