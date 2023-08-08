PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $88.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.90.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

