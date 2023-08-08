Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

ESP stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

