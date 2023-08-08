LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.7 %

LIQT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

