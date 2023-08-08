LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 1.7 %
LIQT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
