Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $410,211,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,829 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

