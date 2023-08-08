Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

