FY2023 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Lowered by Cormark (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $669.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

