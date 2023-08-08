Wheels Up Experience (UP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $351.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.76 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 123.21% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. On average, analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 427,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

