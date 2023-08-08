Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.58 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

CM stock opened at C$56.96 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

