FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

