The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,199. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

