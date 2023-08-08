FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Increased by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

WING opened at $166.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $108.34 and a 1-year high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

