FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $13.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.32. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFX. Stephens lifted their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $240.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.42. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

