TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.11. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $132.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. TFI International has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in TFI International by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

