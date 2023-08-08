5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$335.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.52. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

