FY2023 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

5N Plus Stock Performance

VNP stock opened at C$3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.52. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

