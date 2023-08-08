FY2023 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Shares of TF opened at C$7.26 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 137.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76. The stock has a market cap of C$608.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 77.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of C$32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.30 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

