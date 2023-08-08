SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 3.9 %
TSE:SIL opened at C$6.15 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.54 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$905.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
