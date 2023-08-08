Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $12.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.39. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.89.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$196.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$209.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$197.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

