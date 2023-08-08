FY2023 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.12 million.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
