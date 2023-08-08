Brokers Issue Forecasts for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TSE PIF opened at C$14.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.99 million, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 292.86%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

