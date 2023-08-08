FY2023 Earnings Estimate for European Commercial REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.12 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a positive change from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

