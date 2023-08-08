Brokers Set Expectations for First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
