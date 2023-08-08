FY2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.6 %

RNW stock opened at C$13.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.28. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.63 and a 12 month high of C$18.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

