Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.