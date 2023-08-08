Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Energy
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.