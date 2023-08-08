Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,833 shares of company stock valued at $380,652 in the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 126.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,705,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 953,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

