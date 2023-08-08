Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.85%.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
NSYS stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.77. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.
Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.