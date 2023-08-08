Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.85%.

NSYS stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.77. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

