KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.