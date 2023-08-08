Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOY. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOY

Spin Master Stock Down 3.1 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

TOY opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.74. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$48.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.